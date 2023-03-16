Will remove 5 mn MT garbage from Bhalswa landfill by March next year: CM

Delhi government's target is to remove 50 lakh metric tonnes of garbage from the by March next year, Chief Minister said on Thursday during a visit to the site.

Kejriwal, along with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, reviewed the progress of work to remove garbage from the landfill.

"The target is to remove 50 lakh metric tonnes of garbage from here by March next year. Work is going on at double speed. Soon Delhi will be made garbage-free," he said.

Kejriwal said that 11,000 MT (metric tonnes) of garbage is generated daily in Delhi and there are arrangements to deal with over 8,100 MT.

"This means 2,800 MT of garbage is left. Expansion work is underway at Okhla to handle 1,000 MT of the garbage while the Bawana Waste To Energy Plant will be ready by 2026 to handle 2,000 MT of garbage," he said.

The chief minister said 30 lakh MT of waste has been removed from the landfill since 2019 while 50 lakh MT is still lying there of which 30 lakh MT will be reduced by December this year.

"If work continues like this, the site will be left with no garbage by April next year," he said.

