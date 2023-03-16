Over 125,000 children in Gujarat malnourished: Government tells Assembly

The government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that more than 1.25 lakh children in the state were malnourished and it was taking various steps to improve the situation.

Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babariya informed that out of the total 1,25,707 malnourished children in the state, 1,01,586 were 'underweight', while 24,121 fell in the category of 'severely underweight'. Tribal-dominated district of Narmada accounted for the highest number of malnourished children (12,492), followed by Vadodara (11,322), Anand (9,615), Sabarkantha (7,270), Surat (6,967) and Bharuch (5,863), said Babariya in her written replies. The minister said the state government is taking various steps to end in the state. Children in the age group of 3 to 6 years are given hot breakfast and lunch at anganwadis (child care centres). In addition, fruits are given to children twice a week, said Babariya. For children in the age group of six months to three years, the department provides seven packets of 'Bal Shakti' take-home ration each weighing 500 grams, 10 packets to 'severely underweight' kids of 3 to 6 years, and four food packets to 'underweight' children, she said. The state government also provides double fortified salt, fortified oil as well as wheat flour to anganwadi children and their mothers to tackle malnutrition, said the minister.

