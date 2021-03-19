Will try to supply more jabs of Covid vaccine to UK later: Serum Institute

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Serum Institute of India (SII) has said it will try to supply more doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the United Kingdom later, based on thecurrent situation and requirement for the government immunisation programme in India.
The UK's National Health Service has warned of a significant reduction in weekly supplies of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 by the end of this month.
When contacted, a spokesperson for SII said, "Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try tosupply more later, based on the current situation and requirement for the government immunisation programme in India".
Last month, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had urged other countries to be patient as they wait for the supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, as the company has been directed to prioritise the needs of India.
Apart from making efforts to meet the requirements of India, the vaccine major is also trying its best to balance the needs of the rest of the world, he had said.
"Dear countries and governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best", Poonawalla had said in a tweet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU