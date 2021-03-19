DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day jump in Covid cases since Nov 29

India on Friday reported a net increase of 18,918 new active coronavirus cases, the most since September 11, to take its count to 271,282. That is 73.35 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.29 per cent (one in 78). The country is 9th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 39,726 cases to take its total caseload to 11,514,331. And, with 154 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 159,370, or 1.39 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,202,861 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 39,339,817. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,083,679 – or 96.26 per cent of total caseload – with 20,654 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
-
With a daily increase of 39,726 in total cases, the most in a day since November 29 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,474,605 on Thursday to 11,514,331 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 159,370, with 154 fatalities in a day. Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 205,485 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.29% of all active cases globally (one in every 78 active cases), and 5.89% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 39,339,817 people. That is 341.66 per cent of its total caseload, and 2.8309 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (3804142), Rajasthan (3738737), Uttar Pradesh (3668945), West Bengal (3149350), and Gujarat (3051001)
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 64 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 18,918 on Friday, the most in a day since September 11 last year, compared with 17,958 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (13601), Karnataka (1139), Punjab (1046), Chhattisgarh (726), and Madhya Pradesh (416).
-
With 20,654 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 26%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.39%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.02%), Maharashtra (2.22%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 20,808 — 154 deaths and 20,654 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.74%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 200.6 days, and for deaths at 717.0 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (25833), Punjab (2369), Kerala (1899), Karnataka (1488), and Gujarat (1276).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (89.99%), Maharashtra (90.79%), Madhya Pradesh (96.35%), Gujarat (96.42%), and Himachal (96.59%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 1,057,383 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 231,370,546. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.35%), Goa (10.81%), Nagaland (9.08%), Ladakh (8.97%), and Kerala (8.78%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (21.29%), Chandigarh (11.72%), Punjab (7.23%), Puducherry (5.99%), and Goa (5.89%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (685855), J&K (428938), Kerala (356017), Karnataka (305502), and Andhra Pradesh (280398).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2396340), Kerala (1098291), Karnataka (965102), Andhra Pradesh (892740), and Tamil Nadu (863363).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 25,833 new cases to take its tally to 2396340. The state has added 167,869 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1899 cases to take its tally to 1098291.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1488 cases to take its tally to 965102.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 218 cases to take its tally to 892740.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 989 to 863363.
-
Delhi has added 607 cases to take its tally to 645632.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 314 cases to take its tally to 606229.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU