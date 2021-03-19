DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day jump in Covid cases since Nov 29

India on Friday reported a net increase of 18,918 new active cases, the most since September 11, to take its count to 271,282. That is 73.35 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.29 per cent (one in 78). The country is 9th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 39,726 cases to take its total caseload to 11,514,331. And, with 154 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 159,370, or 1.39 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,202,861 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 39,339,817. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,083,679 – or 96.26 per cent of total caseload – with 20,654 new cured cases being reported on Friday.