Govt convenes all-party meet ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

-
ALSO READ
2nd part of Parliament's Budget session from Monday; curtailment on cards
Govt ready to answer all queries in Budget Session Part-II: Pralhad Joshi
Jet Airways annual general meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum
India-UK extradition relationship has improved: Home secretary Priti Patel
BJP MPs to introduce private members' bills on population control, UCC
-
The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they said.
Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.
The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU