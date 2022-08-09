JUST IN
Abu Salem allowed in Lucknow court during argument in fake passport case
Heavy rains, strong winds lash Mumbai, low-lying areas inundated: Officials
African swine fever: Over Rs 37 lakh compensation for pigs culled in Kerala
10 people from Gujarat banned from filing RTI queries in last 18 months
Indian Consulate in New York, IAAC to host Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Parl panel propose uniform adoptions law for all religions, LGBTQ community
Bangladeshi man arrested at Lucknow airport for 'buying' Indian passport
Musical evening with Bhangra, Apache Indian's performance mark CWG closing
Mumbai Police to initiate mission to reunite missing children with families
US pledges $1 bn worth rockets, other arms for Ukraine as war continues
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Abu Salem allowed in Lucknow court during argument in fake passport case
Business Standard

With 12,751 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in India declines to 131,807

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807

Topics
Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in the Coronavirus cases, at a Railway Station, in Bikaner.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in the Coronavirus cases, at a Railway Station, in Bikaner.

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 deaths which includes 10 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 11:08 IST

`