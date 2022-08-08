JUST IN
Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
CM Yogi to launch 'Radio Jaighosh' to mark Kakori Train Action anniversary
Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,167 Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hrs
Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal worth $740 bn; House to vote next
Maharashtra: BEST increases Ho-Ho AC bus service for tourists
Cease-fire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza after 3 days
TMS Ep232: RBI repo rate, domestic investors, rate-sensitive stocks, ESOPS
Will look into CWG medallist's 'didn't receive help' allegation: Delhi govt
CWG: Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold in women's cricket
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area: UP
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 16,167 new Covid cases; death toll at 526,730

India has added 125,624 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Only 136,886 doses were administered to children aged 12-14 years across the country, according to data from CoWIN | Photo: PTI
India has so far administered 2,065,654,741 vaccine doses. (PTI File Photo)

India on August 8 reported an increase of 577 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 135,510. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 8, it added 16,167 cases to take its total caseload to 44,161,899. And, with 41 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,730, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,475,330 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 7, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,065,654,741. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,499,659 — or 98.50 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,549 new cured cases being reported on August 8.
  • India has added 125,624 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,065,654,741 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 8 saw an increase of 577, compared with 140 on August 7.
  • With 15,549 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,590 — 41 deaths and 15,549 recoveries.
  • India on August 7 conducted 263,419 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 878,188,162.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8059732), Kerala (6729855), Karnataka (4020087), Tamil Nadu (3552698), and Andhra Pradesh (2333672).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (12155), Maharashtra (12011), Karnataka (11898), Kerala (10656), and Tamil Nadu (9889).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148139), Kerala (70572), Karnataka (40160), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26330).

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:02 IST

`