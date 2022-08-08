First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:02 IST
Data story: India logs 16,167 new Covid cases; death toll at 526,730
India has added 125,624 cases in the past 7 days
India has so far administered 2,065,654,741 vaccine doses. (PTI File Photo)
India on August 8 reported an increase of 577 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 135,510. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 8, it added 16,167 cases to take its total caseload to 44,161,899. And, with 41 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,730, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,475,330 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 7, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,065,654,741. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,499,659 — or 98.50 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,549 new cured cases being reported on August 8.