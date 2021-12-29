With 23 fresh cases, Rajasthan's Omicron tally climbs to 69

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
-
Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state.
According to a spokesperson of the state medical and health department, of the fresh Omicron cases, 10 were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur.
Four of the 23 patients had returned from abroad, three got infected after coming in contact with foreign travellers and two returned from other states. All of them have been kept in isolation in a special ward for Omicron patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.
Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.
A total of 438 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the state till Tuesday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU