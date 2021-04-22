With 314,835 fresh cases, India has recorded its biggest single-day spike

-
The number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushingthe total tally of COVID-19 cases to1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
A totalof 3,14,835freshinfectionswere registered in a span of 24 hours, whilethe death toll increased to1,84,657 with a record2,104new fatalities, thedata updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 43rd in a row, the active cases have increased to22,91,428comprising 14.38per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
According to the ICMR,27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up toApril 21with16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.
