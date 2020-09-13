With highest single-day spike of 351 cases, Indore's Covid tally at 16,782

JUST IN
With the highest single-day spike of 351 new COVID-19 positive cases, Indore has reported total 16,782 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin

Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples from slum residence during coronavirus antigen testing inside a slum colony in Mumbai, on Saturday.

With the highest single-day spike of 351 new COVID-19 positive cases, Indore has reported total 16,782 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

With seven new fatalities, the death toll stands at 458 in Indore.

With the increasing number of patients, there is a shortage of beds in the hospitals here. While many hospitals also lack oxygen and ventilator beds.

Patients from other cities are also being admitted in the hospitals of Indore, so the local patients are unable to avail the facility. Also, there is a shortage of staff in hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus among doctors and medical staff.

Sun, September 13 2020. 06:48 IST

