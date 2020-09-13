With highest single-day spike of 351 cases, Indore's Covid tally at 16,782

With the highest single-day spike of 351 new COVID-19 positive cases, has reported total 16,782 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

With seven new fatalities, the death toll stands at 458 in

With the increasing number of patients, there is a shortage of beds in the hospitals here. While many hospitals also lack oxygen and ventilator beds.

Patients from other cities are also being admitted in the hospitals of Indore, so the local patients are unable to avail the facility. Also, there is a shortage of staff in hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus among doctors and medical staff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)