JUST IN
Delhi Police identifies 125 hotspots drink-driving ahead of New Year's eve
Jammu & Kashmir admin inspects fire safety systems in health institutions
Trial on newly-electrified rail route in Maharashtra to begin on Dec 30
Coal Minister inaugurates Rs 300 crore Angul-Balram rail line in Odisha
Man arrested for duping 6 people of Rs 15 cr by posing as ministry official
Govt inquires pharma firms' stock, adequacy of Covid management drugs
2022: When mental health invited action, but work needed on shedding shame
SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance
880 cybercriminals arrested, Rs 44 cr recovered during 2022: Haryana DGP
India to require Covid test for arrivals from China, 4 other Asian nations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Delhi Police identifies 125 hotspots drink-driving ahead of New Year's eve
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

With no new cases in 17 days, Mizoram decides against imposing Covid curbs

Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days.

Topics
Mizoram | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The three sister peaks of the Bhagirathi mountains
Representative Image

Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days.

The decision was taken during Chief Secretary Renu Sharma's meeting with health officials to review the COVID situation in the state.

During the meeting, it was observed that there was no necessity to impose restrictions as of now as the state has neither reported any COVID case for 17 days from December 13 nor has any Omicron BF.7 variant infection been detected.

However, the need for COVID-appropriate behaviour was underlined.

The state has thus far registered 2,38,964 COVID-19 cases and 726 fatalities due to the infection to date. A total of 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far.

Mizoram was earlier severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 21:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU