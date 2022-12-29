JUST IN
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
Customs department to destroy drugs worth Rs 538 crore in Navi Mumbai
ED raids Pure Milk Products' premises in loan fraud case, seizes Rs 1.15 cr
Foreign tourist visiting Taj Mahal, missing after tested positive for Covid
Medical techs like iris scanning, DNA profiling ignites fears, says report
Pre-matric scholarship scope for OBCs: SJ&E ministry 2022 highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS, Delhi
Not wearing seat belts leads to 16,397 road accident deaths in 2021: MoRTH
As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Customs department to destroy drugs worth Rs 538 crore in Navi Mumbai
icon-arrow-left
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
Business Standard

China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants

Passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will be mandatorily required to provide negative Covid reports from January 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh said

Topics
Coronavirus | China

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will be mandatorily required to provide negative Covid reports from January 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

They will have to upload the negative Covid reports from RT-PCR tests on the Air Suvidha portal prior to their departure.

The tests have to be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India, Mandaviya said.

This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure, the minister said.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, the government has sounded an alert, tightened Covid guidelines and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU