JUST IN
Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut
Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier, says PM Modi
BJP national spokesperson M Kikon battling anti-incumbency seeks third term
Adani row not to impact India story, says industry doyen K P Singh of DLF
Here is how India can still qualify for semifinal of ICC Women's T20 WC
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate in Erode on Feb 19
Excise case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning
We should target $1 bn organic product export by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Chasing modest 114, India 14-1 at lunch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India-UK FTA talks progress encouraging, says British industry expert
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

With winter on retreat, max daytime temperature rising across North India

No rainfall is expected in the North Indian belt over the next few days, the IMD said, adding that a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Sunday

Topics
winter | Indian Meteorological Department | Indian weather

ANI  General News 

Delhi Air Pollution

The maximum daytime temperature is on the rise across North India, including Shimla, is on the rise over the last few days, with areas in the NCR region recording the highest temperature of 29.6 on February 18, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No rainfall is expected in the North Indian belt over the next few days, the IMD said, adding that a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Sunday.

The maximum daytime temperature is also on the rise in the capital of Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, its highest at this time of year since February 23, 2015, when it logged a minimu temperature of 14.2 desgrees Celsius.

Solan recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius on February 16, surpassing the last highest of 28.5 degrees Celsius recorded on February 26, 2021.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent with no rainfall.

Though the national capital experienced moderate fog on Saturday morning, the highest temperature on Sunday is expected to reach as high as 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding that there will be clear skies by the end of next week.

Further, according to the agency, the daytime temperature across the Capital is set to rise over the next few days, reaching a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on winter

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 13:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU