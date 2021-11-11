Witness Sail appears before NCB team probing drugs-on-cruise case

-
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Thursday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, an official said.
Sail, who has claimed to have heard about a pay-off deal to let off Aryan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, in the case, was quizzed by the NCB's vigilance team earlier.
On Thursday, he and his lawyer Tushar Khandare reached the NCB's south Mumbai office around 2.30 pm, said the official. The operational team of the NCB which has arrived here from Delhi and taken over the probe of several cases including the case involving Aryan Khan, had summoned him. The central agency's vigilance team interrogated Sail for several hours on Monday and Tuesday.
Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, alleged in an affidavit last month that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He also claimed that Gosavi had said Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to the NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Following his allegations, the NCB started a vigilance inquiry. Wankhede denied all the allegations.
