Workers going from one state to another are not 'migrants': Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government is working on generating employment for all those who have returned to Bihar during the Covid-19 phase, and also slammed all those who had used the term 'migrants' for workers.
"People going from one state to the other are being called 'pravasi' (migrant). Why? This is one country, there is one nationality. A person going from one place to the other in the country isn't a migrant. If they go outside the country then they are," Kumar said at a press conference here on Wednesday.
"People who have returned from other states do not need to leave because of helplessness. So, arrangements for employment are being made for them. All the concerned departments are working on it," he added.
ALSO READ: After the lockdown: Indian economy's path ahead is riddled with potholes
After the Centre allowed movement of workers, students, among others to resume through trains, buses in the Covid-19 induced lockdown phase, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, among others have seen a huge influx of people who had left their native places and relocated to big cities in other states for earning their livelihood.
