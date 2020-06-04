After the lockdown: Indian economy's path ahead is riddled with potholes

With India entering from June 1 yet another new phase of lockdown, imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, there are legitimate questions on what the gradual resumption of economic activities will imply for the country’s economy in the remaining months of the financial year. The most important of all such questions is about economic growth.

Many analysts have forecast that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to contract, a view that even the Reserve Bank of India has endorsed. Some believe that the economy could see a contraction of over 5 per cent, as others say ...