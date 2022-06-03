JUST IN
7 UP ministers to take Vidhan Parishad route to get elected in Assembly
Business Standard

World Bicycle Day: PM asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference. (PTI Photo)

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.

Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 10:58 IST

