Business Standard

World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, PM Modi will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation today

Topics
Narendra Modi | Biofuel | 2G

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on Wednesday at 4

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.

"This is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable," added the press release.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs. 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery.

Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will turn a new chapter in India's waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around 3 crore litres of Ethanol annually.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them. The Project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

The project will have zero liquid discharge. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 09:05 IST

