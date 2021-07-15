World Coronavirus Dispatch: Nepal's maternal deaths soar in pandemic

Asia’s air travel may take three years to recover from pandemic

Asian air travel may take another three years to recover fully from the depths of the pandemic, lagging behind rebounds in other regions and offering a stern headwind for refiners making jet fuel. It will take until 2024 for international air travel across the region to reach pre-virus levels, a year after global traffic hits that milestone, according to the International Air Transport Association. Similarly, consultancy Energy Aspects says jet fuel consumption will reach pre-pandemic volumes only in 2023-2024. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 188,405,729 Global deaths: 4,059,189 Vaccine doses administered: 3,517,366,019 Nations with most cases: US (33,947,232), India (30,987,880), Brazil (19,209,729), France (5,884,395), Russia (5,810,335). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

As England races to re-open, Scotland is moving cautiously

As England races ahead on its reopening with record vaccinations, its neighbour Scotland is adopting a more cautious approach in easing the rules. The country has seen some 2,000 cases, a drop in the numbers after a rapid rise at the beginning of the month. England will lift all its curbs starting July 19 including voluntary face masking for fully vaccinated. On the other hand, people in Scotland will still be urged to work from home, face restrictions on the size of gatherings and be obliged to wear face coverings in indoor spaces, including public transportation. The difference was most stark on the issue of face coverings which, would remain mandatory in Scotland not just now, but in all likelihood, for some time to come. Read here

Thailand risks becoming the next seychelles as tourists return

Less than 100 days before it plans to throw open its borders to international visitors, Thailand is in the grip of a worsening Covid outbreak and a sluggish vaccine rollout. It’s a position familiar to other travel-reliant countries facing the unenviable task of rescuing crucial tourism industries decimated by 18 months of pandemic while guarding against the risk that an influx of international travelers could inflame the spread of the virus. That’s been the case in the Maldives and Seychelles, tropical-island paradises that have seen record surges in infections since opening their borders despite having vaccinated about 70% of their populations. Read here

Nepal sees huge rise in maternal deaths as Covid keeps women at home

Nepal’s maternal health services were fragile before the pandemic. The country has no midwives so women give birth with the help of auxiliary nurses or skilled birth attendants. But since the start of the pandemic, maternal deaths have soared. According to the department of health, 258 women died as a result of pregnancy or childbirth between March 2020 and June 2021. Thirty-three women had Covid-19. In the year before March 2020, the country recorded 51 maternal deaths. Read here