World Environment Day 2020: Reality in 7 pics; time to give back to nature

The theme of World Environment 2020 is 'celebrating biodiversity' - a concern that is both urgent and existential

World Environment Day | Environment protection

A farmer picks lotus flowers from a water lake on the eve of World Environment Day, in Candolim

Sand Artist Ajay Rawat creates Sand Sculpture

A Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC) vehicle unloads garbage at Boragaon garbage-dumping site in Guwahati

A man on a two-wheeler doing awareness campaign to save the environment

Boy flies a kite on a boat at a bank of Yamuna river on the Eve of World environment day in New Delhi

A flock of Adjutants Storks sit on a garbage dump at Boragaon in Guwahati

A rag picker searches for reusable things at a garbage-dumping site at Boragaon in Guwahati

