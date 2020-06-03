JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Business Standard

Cyclone Nisarga: Key updates and all you should know about it

The last time a cyclone hit Mumbai, according to newspaper articles, was nearly a century and a half ago, on June 6, 1882

Topics
Cyclone | Mumbai | Super Cyclone

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

NDRF
Deployment of NDRF in Gujarat in view of impending Severe Cyclone. (Source: NDRF)

Maharashtra, which has been the most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, is likely to see its problems compounded by Cyclone Nisarga.The cyclone will impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar, along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Cyclone Nisarga is an unprecedented weather event for Mumbai.The last time a cyclone hit the city, according to newspaper articles, was nearly a century and a half ago, on June 6, 1882, when the Great Bombay Cyclone reportedly led to the loss of 100,000 lives. However, experts have questioned the accuracy of those reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and assured them all possible help from the Centre. Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it was likely to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past, and asked people to stay alert

Dial 1916 and press 4 in case you need any help in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai is grappling with 41,000 active coronavirus cases.

Listen to the podcast for more
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU