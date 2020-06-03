Cyclone Nisarga: Key updates and all you should know about it

-
Maharashtra, which has been the most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, is likely to see its problems compounded by Cyclone Nisarga.The cyclone will impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar, along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Cyclone Nisarga is an unprecedented weather event for Mumbai.The last time a cyclone hit the city, according to newspaper articles, was nearly a century and a half ago, on June 6, 1882, when the Great Bombay Cyclone reportedly led to the loss of 100,000 lives. However, experts have questioned the accuracy of those reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and assured them all possible help from the Centre. Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it was likely to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past, and asked people to stay alert
Dial 1916 and press 4 in case you need any help in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai is grappling with 41,000 active coronavirus cases.
