World's richest temple seeks help to tide over financial crisis

-
ALSO READ
SC declines Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
Deity is owner of land attached to temple, priest can't be 'Bhumiswami': SC
Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 dead, Shrine Board refutes 'mismanagement' charge
Jagannath rath yatra to be held in Ahmedabad on July 12 with curbs: Guj
-
The famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple located in the heart of the capital city might be the world's richest temple with an asset base worth over Rs one lakh crore, mostly in gold, silver and diamonds, but the fact of the matter is it has sought help of the Kerala Government for a soft loan to tide over its financial difficulties.
Padmanabhaswamy is the tutelary deity of the royal family of Travancore. The titular Maharaja of Travancore, Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, is the trustee of the temple.
A top person in the family told IANS on condition of anonymity that things are not that rosy ever since Covid pandemic struck.
"There has been a slide in the temple earnings and a sum of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned by the State government and it is a loan and has to be given back in an year's time," said the top source.
The temple has around 200 employees both permanent and temporary and a sizeable number who are paid pension.
"Approximately the temple has a monthly expenses of around Rs one crore and generally till the pandemic struck, the temple was able to break even, but after the pandemic, things have gone hay wire and hence the temple had to approach the state government for a loan," added the source who did not wish to be identified.
Since 2011, when an apex court committee stumbled upon six vaults in the temple and with just vault B left yet to be opened, the treasure that has been found in the five vaults has been estimated to be worth over Rs one lakh crore and after that this temple has now become the centre of attraction for many.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU