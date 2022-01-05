World's richest temple seeks help to tide over financial crisis

The famed Sree located in the heart of the capital city might be the world's richest temple with an asset base worth over Rs one lakh crore, mostly in gold, silver and diamonds, but the fact of the matter is it has sought help of the Kerala Government for a soft loan to tide over its financial difficulties.

Padmanabhaswamy is the tutelary deity of the royal family of Travancore. The titular Maharaja of Travancore, Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, is the trustee of the temple.

A top person in the family told IANS on condition of anonymity that things are not that rosy ever since Covid pandemic struck.

"There has been a slide in the temple earnings and a sum of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned by the State government and it is a loan and has to be given back in an year's time," said the top source.

The temple has around 200 employees both permanent and temporary and a sizeable number who are paid pension.

"Approximately the temple has a monthly expenses of around Rs one crore and generally till the pandemic struck, the temple was able to break even, but after the pandemic, things have gone hay wire and hence the temple had to approach the state government for a loan," added the source who did not wish to be identified.

Since 2011, when an apex court committee stumbled upon six vaults in the temple and with just vault B left yet to be opened, the treasure that has been found in the five vaults has been estimated to be worth over Rs one lakh crore and after that this temple has now become the centre of attraction for many.

