'Bulli Bai' case: Mumbai Police makes 3rd arrest, Nepal link found

The Mumbai Police probing 'Bulli Bai' app have arrested the third accused behind the controversy. The police said that they have arrested one 21-year-old Mayank Rawal and have also detected links to Nepal.
Earlier, the police had arrested one engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha and one Shweta Singh. According to the police, Shweta was the mastermind behind the controversy.
She was in touch with a handle, which is being operated from Nepal. On his instructions, she made a Twitter handle with the name of @jattkhalsa07 and started uploading photos of women of a particular religion. Her friend Giyou whom she met on social media was asking her to do all this. He is based in Nepal.
The Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Shweta Singh and Vishal Kumar Jha.
Jha is on police remand till January 10 while Shweta's remand will end on January 5.
The Mumbai Police have confronted Shweta and Vishal. They both reportedly knew each other through social media sites.
Now Mayank Rawal will also be confronted with Shweta and Vishal.
A source said that more arrests in the case are likely to happen.
Who is shweta?
Shweta is a Class 10 pass out girl from Uttrakhand. She has lost her parents in recent years. Her father died of Covid while her mother died of cancer in 2011. She was preparing for engineering. She has two sisters and the family is earning around Rs 13,000 per month. They get Rs 3,000 from the Vatsalya Yojana, a scheme of the Uttarakhand government for Covid orphan kids. Her father worked with a manufacturing unit which provided the family Rs 10,000 rs per month.
--IANS
atk/dpb
