World sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
A pandemic report card
Why is Modi still so popular even as India fails to fight coronavirus
Modi meets CMs on Covid: Kejriwal blames pollution, Mamata seeks GST dues
PM Modi tours 3 cities, takes stock of coronavirus vaccine development
Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility near Ahmedabad
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said even in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner.
Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Global Summit, Modi said his government is fully committed to the principle of "reform, perform and transform".
"There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labour sector, assimilating 44 Union labour laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world," he said.
Modi said in these testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the technology sector.
"Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner," he said.
India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, the prime minister said. "Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU