Year in Review: Jet collapse to NBFC mess, biggest business news of 2019

Marked by both good and bad news, the year 2019 was an important one for India’s major business houses and corporate leaders. While the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) crisis started with IL&FS going belly up in September the previous year got worse, the aviation sector witnessed a major setback with cash-strapped Jet Airways suspending flights.The telecom sector, meanwhile, faced a life-threatening crisis with Rs 1.47 trillion in dues to be paid to the government after the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenues (AGR). The story of the banking industry was hardly better. While on the one hand governance issues at Punjab and Maharashtra Bank left customers’ deposits locked up following a restriction on withdrawals, on the other hand has been at pains to raise funds through stake sale.For former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, however, the year 2019 proved to be a good one. Three years after being ousted from the holding company of the Tata group, Mistry was reinstated following a Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order. India’s start-up sector also had an eventful year, with global retail major Walmart buying a stake in home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart, and the government setting up norms to protect 70 million shopkeepers.With 2019 drawing to a close, Business Standard looks at the biggest news developments from the world of business that shaped the year (in a chronological order):