Yediyurappa says he will resign, calls tenure as CM 'trial by fire'

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: At the heart of BJP's manifesto is 'Sonar Bangla', says Amit Shah
Shaky moments for Yediyurappa
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he would resign today—the second anniversary of his government—as he spoke in the state assembly about his tenure
"I will resign after lunch," he said in a tearful speech in which he talked about the "trial by fire" he had faced as chief minister.
"Don't take me otherwise, with your permission... I have decided that after lunch I will go to the Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor," said Yediyurappa, 75.
"Not out of grief, but with happiness," he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.
Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as "trial by fire", recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.
The media has been reporting about Yediyurappa’s exit for months now: there was resentment against him and his son, NDTV reported. Yediyurappa suddenly flew to Delhi by chartered flight earlier this month to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.
After that meeting, Yediyurappa said he had not been asked to resign but later said he was ready to go if he was asked to.
Yediyurappa has been chief minister for four terms. He is the BJP's first and only chief minister in the south.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU