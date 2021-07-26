Yediyurappa says he will resign, calls tenure as CM 'trial by fire'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he would resign today—the second anniversary of his government—as he spoke in the state assembly about his tenure

"I will resign after lunch," he said in a tearful speech in which he talked about the "trial by fire" he had faced as chief minister.

"Don't take me otherwise, with your permission... I have decided that after lunch I will go to the Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor," said Yediyurappa, 75.

"Not out of grief, but with happiness," he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda.

Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as "trial by fire", recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.





The media has been reporting about Yediyurappa’s exit for months now: there was resentment against him and his son, NDTV reported. Yediyurappa suddenly flew to Delhi by chartered flight earlier this month to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

After that meeting, Yediyurappa said he had not been asked to resign but later said he was ready to go if he was asked to.

Yediyurappa has been chief minister for four terms. He is the BJP's first and only chief minister in the south.