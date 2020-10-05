Yogi Adityanath has assured action in Hathras case, says Smriti Irani

-
Union Women and Child
Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured her that "appropriate action" will be taken in the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras district.
Asked to comment on the Hathras tragedy, which has triggered a nationwide outrage, the BJP leader said, "It would be inappropriate on my part to talk about an ongoing investigation."
The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the probe into the case to the CBI.
"In the Hathras case, the Uttar Pradesh CM has assured me of stringent action. Post my conversation (with Adityanath) I saw that he has referred the case to the CBI.
"I am sure that once the SIT report (of the UP police) is submitted, he will take appropriate action against the persons concerned (over cremation row)," she told reporters at the Gujarat BJP Headquarters here.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, was cremated on September 30 with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
Irani was here to explain to farmers benefits of the new farm laws recently enacted by Parliament.
Responding to queries regarding her ministry's role in securing justice for the Hathras victim's family, she underlined that law and order is a state subject.
The Women and Child Development Ministry coordinates with states and investigative agencies to ensure justice in such cases, said Irani, the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Asked if the National Commission for Women had tried to find out why the victim was cremated in the dead of the night, the minister said the UP CM has given assurance that action will be taken against the guilty.
She added the Modi government has taken several steps for women's safety such as setting up help desks for them at 10,000 police stations and disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore to states under the Nirbhaya Fund.
