Retired judge moves SC, seeks probe into police's role in Hathras case

A retired judge Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the role of police officials and registration of FIRs against them in connection with the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang raped in Hathras district.
The PIL filed by ex-judicial officer Chandra Bhan Singh alleged that "callousness and highhandedness" of the state administration and police officials in giving treatment to the victim led to her death and sought a probe by any agency other than affiliated to Uttar Pradesh government.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.
The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.
Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".
The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.
The petition filed through advocate Smarhar Singh, contended that visuals surfaced in electronic media shows that bones of the victim still scattered in the open field and there is a complete embargo on the press, media, any civilian, or even law maker to enter inside the village.
"The conduct of the involved officials of the government administration is a penal offence hence prosecution should be launched against the erring Government officials. Since the perpetrators are the Police officials and the administration of the state, therefore, nothing can be hoped from the state authority, therefore the petitioner is constrained to file this petition," the PIL said.
The petition has also sought directions to get the statement of the mother, father and brother of the victim recorded before a Magistrate Under Section 164 CrPC.
"Direct the investigating agency that in the event the allegation made by the family of the victim as reported widely in Print and Electronic media is found to be true then FIR be lodged against the erring respondents and all others whose involvement is found," the plea said.
