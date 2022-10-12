Yogi to visit Ayodhya, 3rd time in 20 days, to unveil Ramanujacharya statue

Chief Minister will visit on Wednesday, the third time in 20 days, to unveil the statue of Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya at Radha Soami Temple Golaghat at 12 noon.

Yogi will also hold a meeting regarding the preparation of Deepotsav.

The Chief Minister will reach Ram Katha Park Helipad from where he will unveil the statue. He will thereafter attend the Silver Jubilee Festival at Shri Ram Mantrath Mandapam, from where he will reach the Ram Katha Museum.

Yogi will hold a meeting at the museum which will be attended by the senior officers of the district.

Notably, Yogi had reached for the preparation of aerial survey and Deepotsav on September 23. He had again visited the city on September 28 for the inauguration program of Chowk and Veena made in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. He will visit the city again on October 12.

On September 28, the Chief Minister had announced to instal a statue of Ramanujacharya. On the 1000th birth anniversary of Ramanujacharya, his idol is being installed in Ram Nagari.

"For the first time, the statue of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya will be installed in Ramnagari. This statue will be about four feet long, which will be installed in the Radha Krishna temple built on the style of South India, located just 2 km from Ram Janmabhoomi. The saints had demanded Chief Minister to name the main square of after Ramanujacharya. On this, the Chief Minister had assured them that in the coming years, crossroads would be built in Ayodhya in the name of senior sages," said an official statement.

