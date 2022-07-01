'You and your loose tongue set the nation on fire', SC slams Nupur Sharma

-
Supreme Court refused to grant relief to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi. Nupur Sharma withdraws her plea from the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court said, "When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you that shows your clout".Hearing the plea of Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court said that she has "threatened the security of the nation and must apologise".
Nupur Sharma had moved SC seeking a transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma said she is constantly facing life threats. Nupur Sharma has FIRs in several states against her for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
Supreme Court slammed Nupur Sharma and said she should apologise to the whole country. The SC said that she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. The apex court further said her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.
"What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?", the SC said.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Nupur Sharma, told the Supreme Court that Nupur Sharma had apologised for the remarks and withdrew the comments.
Responding to this, the Supreme Court said that she should have gone to the TV and apologized to the nation.
Udiapur beheading incident
Earlier, the two men who beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, were brought to Ajmer's high-security Jail on Thursday night. The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country.
The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.
The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.
