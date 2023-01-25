G20 meetings in Uttarakhand will give state new identity on global stage

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the G20 meetings scheduled to take place in the last week of May and June in will give the state a new identity on the global stage.

Reviewing the preparations for the G-20 meetings here, the chief minister said apart from member countries, representatives of the invited nations will also participate in these meetings that will held on May 25-28 and June 26-28.

During this time, representatives of G-20 countries will participate in the Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh and through it will also get to know the religious and cultural importance of Ganga.

Dhami said efforts will be made to ensure that one meeting is held in the Garhwal division and the other in Kumaon division.

He also said the G-20 meetings as an excellent opportunity to get recognition for local products of at the national and international level.

The chief minister asked officials to organize cultural programmes at the venue of the meetings, make arrangements for yoga and arrange presentations of the work being done to promote Ayurveda in the state.

