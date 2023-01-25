JUST IN
Ensure proper security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar: ADGP Security

Additional Director General of Police, Security, Jammu and Kashmir, S D Singh Jamwal on Wednesday directed officers to ensure proper security for the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city

Srinagar | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar: Pigeons fly at the Lal Chowk during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Additional Director General of Police, Security, Jammu and Kashmir, S D Singh Jamwal on Wednesday directed officers to ensure proper security for the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city.

Jamwal chaired a meeting of officers of the police, Army, CAPF and the civil administration at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here to finalise the arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

He also reviewed security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the G20 event to be held here.

With reference to Congress' foot march, Jamwal emphasised upon the officers that the security for the Yatra should be taken care of in coordination with all sister agencies and stakeholders.

He stressed that nodal officers from all security and police agencies should coordinate the arrangements as per the guidelines.

The ADGP also directed the officers to make necessary security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

He stressed on proper and intensive foot-patrolling, surveillance of the area in and around the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

Jamwal directed for conducting anti-sabotage checks at the place of the venue and emphaised on a comprehensive security plan.

Similar briefings were also given by him in a meeting of officers held at M A Stadium, Jammu, officials said.

The ADGP Security also reviewed security arrangements with regard to the G20 event in a meeting held at Central Pool Kashmir.

The SSP Security, Kashmir, presented a powerpoint presentation with regard to the preparations and planning of security for such a high-profile event, the officials said.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:17 IST

