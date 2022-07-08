Aurangabad reports 69 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 359

in Maharashtra on Friday reported 69 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,70,508, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,736, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 40 are from the city and 29 are from rural areas of the district, he added.

The active caseload of the district is 359, of which 333 are in home isolation, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 19 during the day to touch 1,66,413, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)