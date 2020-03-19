Defence ministry approves largest 'Make in India' order for Tejas Mark 1As

The ministry of defence (MoD) cleared an order on Wednesday for 83 Tejas fighters in an enhanced, more capable configuration, called the Tejas Mark 1A. The order, which will be executed by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), is worth about Rs 26,000 crore.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered 40 Tejas Mark 1 fighters, of which HAL has already built and delivered 16. Now, with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clearing the acquisition of 83 more fighters, HAL’s Tejas production line will be fully loaded for another five years. “While orders of 40 Tejas aircraft had been ...