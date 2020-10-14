Foiled suspected BAT action from Pak side in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

-
The Army on Wednesday said it has foiled suspected BAT action from Pakistani side along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Suspected BAT (Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar. Today early morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 intruders by alert troops, close to forward post along LoC," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.
It said timely action by alert troops averted the infiltration bid.
"Area search and surveillance (is) under progress," it added.
