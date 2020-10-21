Indigenous stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy

-
Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata,
Navy officials said the INS Kavarattihas a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines.
In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.
The last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes, INS Kavaratti under Project 28 is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by Gen Naravane at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy said in a statement.
"The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding," it said.
The Navy said the ship's weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation's growing capability in this niche area.
The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.
"With the induction ofKavarattiintoits fold, the Indian Navy's preparedness will be enhanced," the Navy said.
Kavarattitakes her name from erstwhile INSKavarattiwhich was anArnalaclass missile corvette.The older Kavarattiis known for her operation in support of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.
