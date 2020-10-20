Rajnath approves new procurement manual for DRDO to encourage research

Defence Minister on Tuesday approved a new procurement manual for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to encourage the participation of the Indian industries in research and development activity to facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry.

said that the new manual will help towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

"The new Procurement Manual will facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry by simplifying the processes and ensuring their participation in design and development activities. PM-2020 will help towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Defence Minister Singh tweeted.

Prior to Singh's tweet, Office of Defence Minister (DMO) had announced the approval of a new procurement manual for to achieve the goal of self-reliant in Defence industry.

"Raksha Mantri has approved a new India Procurement Manual (PM-2020) to encourage more participation of the Indian Industry including startups and MSMEs in Research and Development activity and also to achieve the goal of self-reliance in Defence," DMO tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)