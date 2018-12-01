'Indigenously designed' BrahMos to equip Talwar-class frigates

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that the four Krivak-III class frigates the navy is buying from Russia will be armed with the BrahMos anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), reinforcing their reputation as the world’s most-heavily armed 4,000-tonne warships.

On Saturday, the MoD’s apex procurement body, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), approved the procurement of BrahMos missile systems for the first two Krivak-III frigates (also designated Project 1,135.6), which are almost fully built in Yantar Shipyard, Russia. The third and fourth frigates will be built in ...