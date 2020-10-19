In pictures: 10 missiles that India has tested in the last two months

September 7: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstration vehicle
Any contemporary list of cutting-edge military technologies has hypersonic, air-breathing, scramjet vehicles close to the very top. Only three countries — Russia, USA and China — have flown a vehicle in the atmosphere at a hypersonic speed: Six times the speed of sound (Mach 6), or 2 kilometres (km) per second. On September 7, India entered that elite club when the Defence Research & Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) experimental Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) took off from the APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex, off the Odisha coast, and, after separating from its launch vehicle at an altitude of 30 km, flew at Mach 6 for more than 22 seconds.
September 22: India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range
India on September 22, successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - from a test range in Odisha. The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Odisha, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems. ABHYAS has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO.
September 23: DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile
An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on September 23. The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China.
September 23: Indigenously developed surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile test fired
India on September 23 conducted a successful night testfire of its indigenously developed nuclear capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a base in Odisha.The state-of-the-art missile was testfired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Odish in darkness and the trial was successful in meeting all the parameters. The trial of the missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR.
September 30: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Chennai
A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on September 30. The missile was fired from INS Chennai, a stealth destroyer, and it hit the target with pin-point accuracy after performing "extremely complex" manoeuvres. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.
October 1: DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile
An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired on October 1 in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of upto 5 km, in the last 10 days. The weapon was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on October 1.
October 3: India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile
In a major success amid the ongoing border crisis with China, India on October 3 successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile off the coast of Odisha, which can strike targets at around 800 kms.The new version of the missile was testfired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class.The missile would be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile. In the last phase while moving close to its target, the missile moves at hypersonic speeds.
October 5: DRDO successfully tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system
The DRDO on October 5, successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha. In a statement, the ministry said SMART is for anti-submarine warfare operations "far beyond the torpedo range". The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
October 10: India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
In a major milestone, India on October 10, successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force that can destroy a wide variety of enemy radars, air defence systems and communication networks from large stand-off ranges. The missile, Rudram-1, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon system and it was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at an integrated test range in Balasore in Odisha.
