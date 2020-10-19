Top Army brass to discuss China border situation at commanders' conference

-
-
The ongoing conflict with China and proposals to reform the 1.3 million strong force would be discussed during the Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held next week from October 26-29.
"The ongoing situation at the China border, operations in Jammu and Kashmir and a number of proposals on the reforms to be carried out in the force are expected to be discussed during the conference," Sources in the Army said.
India has been engaged in a military stand-off with China for close to six months now where the two sides have indulged in violent face-offs too and the Indian side has made deployments to counter any possible Chinese offensive.
The two sides are likely to have their wight round of Corps Commander-level talks soon but the Indian side is awaiting the confirmation of dates by the Chinese.
There have been occasions where the Chinese have confirmed dates just 12-14 hours before the scheduled meeting but the Indian side conveyed to them that they would require a notice of at least 36 to 48 hours.
The Chinese had been showing reluctance to hold parleys on all the disputed sites along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but now the situation seems to have changed in view of the harsh winters.
Among the reforms to be discussed during the Commanders Conference, a number of proposals to cut down the expenditure incurred in holding ceremonies like colour presentation, regimental reunions and raising days are going to be taken up for discussion.
The feeling in the Army brass is that a significant amount of expenditure is done on these ceremonies and the number of such events should be brought down.
