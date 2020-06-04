India must shed its protectionist attitude: Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian

Former chief economic adviser on Wednesday said India must shed its protectionist attitude and become an exporting economy.

“Unless India’s exports grow at 15 per cent, we won't get 8 per cent growth. For that, we should reverse some of the protectionist measures taken. If we turn protectionist, I don't know how can we be an exporting power. Self-sufficient exporting powerhouse is an oxymoron,” he said.

The former CEA said the will probably have to be revised by the end of the year as India will witness a sharp decline in due to the Covid-19 crisis.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Cabinet forms group of secys to attract foreign investment

Addressing a webinar organised by EY India, Subramanian said while labour reforms were necessary, the way they have been done by some states have undermined basic protections to workers. “It is going to be a very very difficult economic year. We should brace ourselves for a sharp decline in We should also brace ourselves for the fact that India's deficit almost certainly will be double digit. India’s fiscal situation is going to be very, very difficult,” he said.

Subramanian said reviving the is going to be critical for stimulating

Talking about India’s current macroeconomic situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act and terms of reference of the will probably have to be revised and updated.