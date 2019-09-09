A four-minute report card of the first 100 days of the Modi 2.0 govt

The Modi government 2.0 completed 100 days in office on September 30. 'Tezi se desh hit ke nirnay' - this is how Union Minister Prakash Javadekar summed up the first 100 days of the BJP-led government.

While Prime Minister said that the first 100 days had been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country, the Congress party claimed that the same period was defined by a different set of three letters - tyranny, chaos and anarchy.

How has the government performed so far? While there are many hits, there are also a few misses.

Politically, Modi has emerged much stronger after his party’s stunning victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But all has not been well under this government in the past 100 days.





The Indian economy has been the worst sufferer. The GDP growth in the first quarter of financial year 2019-20 slipped to the six-year low of five per cent. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee again became one of the worst-performing Asian currencies after depreciating 3.65 per cent against the dollar in August. This, too, is the steepest decline in the Indian currency in the last six years. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has tumbled over 7 per cent between 30th of May and 6th of September 2019.

While 100 days aren't enough to assess the Modi government’s performance, it has, however, done more in the first 100 days of its second term than in its first.