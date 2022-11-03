JUST IN
Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report
India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO
Rate setting panel meets to draft report on missing inflation target: RBI
UP govt launches Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2022
October iron ore exports 'nearly zero', says mining body official
Kashmir apple rates down by 30%, growers seek govt support to curb losses
Central government to introduce 7-8 PLI schemes in next Budget: Report
5G: 90% telecom sector firms may hire professionals in December quarter
After Fed hike, experts can't form consensus on expected MPC response
Tax authorities want IT professionals to declare income from 'moonlighting'
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report
Business Standard

14 station redevelopment projects in tendering stage: Ministry of Railways

The project will integrate various modes of transport, such as metro and bus services, with the railway stations

Topics
Indian Railways

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Railway station
(Photo: PTI)

The station redevelopment project has been accelerated by the Ministry of Railways and the tenders for 14 more stations are likely to be awarded in the next four-five months, the national transporter said on Thursday.

The redevelopment of these stations envisages provisions for a spacious roof plaza on the station premises, facilities such as food courts, waiting lounges, playing areas for children and a designated space for local products.

The project will integrate various modes of transport, such as metro and bus services, with the railway stations.

The construction of the station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for differently-abled people. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent buildings with state-of-the-art facilities for the passengers. The project will also create "City Centre-like spaces" at the stations for the railway commuters as well as the general public.

The Rani Kamalapati station of the West Central Railway, the Gandhinagar Capital station of the Western Railway and the Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal station of the South Western Railway have been developed and commissioned.

The time frame for the construction of the stations cannot be indicated at this stage as the project is complex in nature, involves multiple stakeholders and various statutory clearances.

While the tenders for the Bijwasan and Safdarjung railway stations have been awarded and the work is in different stages, the tenders for the New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment railway stations are likely to be awarded in the next four-five months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.