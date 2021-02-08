212 cr released for procurement of e-buses under FAME-India Scheme

-
ALSO READ
Electric vehicles to overtake gas guzzlers in India by 2030: Mahindra
Ola partners with Siemens for electric vehicles manufacturing facility
Electric two-wheeler sales remain tepid despite govt subsidy: Icra
Tesla sues ex-employee for allegedly stealing confidential software code
Gadkari asks EV makers to shift towards indigenous battery technology
-
About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for the procurement of electric buses as of January 31 this year under the second phase of FAME-India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday.
With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric) India scheme in 2015.
Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Department of Heavy Industry had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from million-plus cities, smart cities, state/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis.
After that, 86 proposals from 26 states/UTs for the deployment of about 15,000 e-buses were received.
He said that project implementation and sanctioning committee has sanctioned 5,565 electric buses to 65 cities/ state transport corporation for intra-city operation; 600 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
"About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for procurement of e-buses under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 31.01.2021," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU