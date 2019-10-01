5 years of Swachh Bharat: More toilets but no end to manual scavenging

Exactly five years back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) to ramp up the cleanliness drive in the country, to make towns and villages free from the nuisance of open defecation and waste. Since then — even its critics admit — the SBM has tasted success as a well-funded, centrally sponsored scheme.

On the one hand, the Centre made an extra effort to mobilise funds. On the other hand, experts feel, the scheme focussed excessively on toilet construction and other areas took a back seat. But most importantly, the scheme has had limited ...