61.7 mn ITRs, 1.9 mn audit reports filed on new I-T portal: CBDT

The on Monday said around 61.7 million I-T returns and about 1.9 million tax audit reports (TARs) have been filed on the new I-T e-filing portal in eight months since its launch.

Of 61.7 million ITRs filed for the assessment year 2021-22, 48 per cent of these are ITR-1 (29.7 million), nine per cent is ITR-2 (560,-000), 13 per cent is ITR-3 ( 8.16 million), 27 per cent are ITR-4 (16.5 million), ITR-5 (1.09 million), ITR-6 (484,000) and ITR-7 (132,000).

