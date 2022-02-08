61.7 mn ITRs, 1.9 mn audit reports filed on new I-T portal: CBDT

-
-
The income tax department on Monday said around 61.7 million I-T returns and about 1.9 million tax audit reports (TARs) have been filed on the new I-T e-filing portal in eight months since its launch.
Of 61.7 million ITRs filed for the assessment year 2021-22, 48 per cent of these are ITR-1 (29.7 million), nine per cent is ITR-2 (560,-000), 13 per cent is ITR-3 ( 8.16 million), 27 per cent are ITR-4 (16.5 million), ITR-5 (1.09 million), ITR-6 (484,000) and ITR-7 (132,000).
“Around 61.7 milli-on income tax returns (ITRs) and about 1.9 million major tax audit reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as on Febr-uary 6, 2022," the CBDT said in a statement.
