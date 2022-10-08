72 out of 214 items indigenised by Defence PSUs well before timeline

The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) said on Friday that the 72 out of 214 items have been indigenised by the DPSUs well before their original indigenisation timeline.

The remaining 142 items are being indigenised within the timeline of December 2022. Some of the main sub-systems and line replacement units (LRUs) indigenised include magazine fire fighting system for ships, steering gear system and fin stabilisers with control for frigates, pressurised containers for Akash missiles, KOE charge for Konkurs missiles and electric motor, decontamination set and prism optical instrument for battle tanks.

Beside these items, some critical components include intermediate castings for helicopters, polychloroprene rubber band for submarines and high pressure regulating valves for ships.

The Ministry of Defence had notified three positive indigenisation lists (PIL) for LRUs/sub-systems/assemblies/sub- assemblies/components in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022, respectively, with an indicative timeline for their indigenisation.

The first PIL contains 351 items indigenisation, the second 107 items and the third 780 items.

--IANS

miz/arm

