Business Standard

78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt

The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 trillion out of which the central share is Rs 2.08 trillion

Topics
Jal Jeevan Mission | water supply | rural households

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jal Jeevan Mission
At the time of the announcement of JJM, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections

More than 7.81 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over last three years, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said as on January 31, 2023, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, around 11.06 crore (57.12 per cent) are reported to have tap water supply.

At the time of the announcement of JJM, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.

Goa, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states and Union Territories which have provided tap water to every rural household.

The central government, in partnership with the states, is implementing the JJM since August 2019 to make tap water supply available to every rural household in the country.

The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore out of which the central share is Rs 2.08 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:44 IST

`
