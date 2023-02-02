78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt

-
ALSO READ
110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection
Clean tap water to over 100 mn rural homes: Jal Shakti ministry highlights
Over 28% rural households covered under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Jharkhand
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'
-
More than 7.81 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over last three years, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question, the minister said as on January 31, 2023, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, around 11.06 crore (57.12 per cent) are reported to have tap water supply.
At the time of the announcement of JJM, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.
Goa, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states and Union Territories which have provided tap water to every rural household.
The central government, in partnership with the states, is implementing the JJM since August 2019 to make tap water supply available to every rural household in the country.
The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore out of which the central share is Rs 2.08 lakh crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU