78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt

More than 7.81 crore have been provided tap water connections under the over last three years, Minister of State for Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said as on January 31, 2023, out of 19.36 crore in the country, around 11.06 crore (57.12 per cent) are reported to have tap .

At the time of the announcement of JJM, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) were reported to have tap water connections.

Goa, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states and Union Territories which have provided tap water to every rural household.

The central government, in partnership with the states, is implementing the JJM since August 2019 to make tap available to every rural household in the country.

The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore out of which the central share is Rs 2.08 lakh crore.

