Additional borrowing to widen fiscal deficit, but help govt perk up economy

The increased borrowing of Rs 12 trillion for 2020-21 against the budgeted Rs 7.8 trillion will widen the Centre's sharply and may increase inflationary pressures. However, the government will get funds to spur the sagging economy and take care of healthcare, needed for battling Covid-19.

The will widen to around 5.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) against 3.5 per cent pegged in the Budget for 2020-21 even if one assumes that the economy will grow by ten per cent at current prices, pegged in the Budget.

However, in the current circumstances it is difficult for the economy to grow by ten per cent in nominal terms. There are various estimates of the economic growth with the latest by Nomura pegging economic contraction at five per cent in FY'21. Even if one takes the upper range of finance ministry's optimistic projections of two-three per cent and assumes inflation at four per cent, which is mid-way of RBI's mandate for inflation, the Centre's would be 5.5 per cent. This is based on the assumption that the economy has grown at 7.5 per cent in 2019-20 which the Budget has assumed.

Former RBI governor Bimal Jalan said the central bank has done something which needs to be done in the current circumstances. "Look at the circumstances. These are not normal," he said.

He did not think that the move will crowd out borrowings of the private sector, saying demand of the government and the are not contradictory in these circumstances.

Former economic affairs secretary R Gopalan said the additional money is being borrowed from the market to meet the shortfall of tax and non-tax revenues and to finance the additional government expenditure to create demand to bring the economy back on the track.

"Unfortunately, we don't have information on how much amount is going for what purpose," he said.

It is widely believed that the government will come out with its second package but it will be mainly for rural areas and micro, small and medium enterprises. Industry body CII on Friday demanded stimulus package of Rs ten trillion.

For the financial stability, it is important to know how yield curve is going to be maintained. Also the state government borrowing is to be enhanced, Gopalan said.

He said this additional borrowing is the one side of funding the amount as the option of monetising the deficit by printing notes and other unconventional methods are also available.

The position on using unconventional methods is unclear at the moment as it depends on shortfall of revenues, additional expenditure, he said.

Former financial services secretary D K Mittal said there is no doubt that the fiscal deficit will increase and there will be inflationary pressure.

But, much depends on how the government is going to utilise these additional Rs 4.2 trillion, he said . If it uses this money to spur the economy, the country is going to get benefit.

"But if it is spent on subsidies, then it will raise inflation," Mittal said.

Basically, the government has to use it very smartly.

The government may give part of the money as a loan to businesses and not as a grant.

"There are various kinds of businesses which can start in 15 days time, in three months time and in a number of years. For instance, hospitality, airlines will take a number of years to revive. These sectors will have to be restructured. Banks are not giving loans to them. So they have to be given loans, may be at less interest rate, say G-sec plus and at longer tenor," he said.

Part of the funds can go to infra spending, inviting foreign investments in special economic zones, and initiating reforms, Mittal said. Reforms could include having smart meter in every electricity connection that will take care of many problems like discom problem of losses and power supply, he said.

While Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings believe that the Centre's fiscal deficit in the changed conditions will widen to 5.5 per cent for the current financial year, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic advisor at SBI group, said it will go up to seven per cent as the government will have to borrow additional Rs three-four trillion that may include monetisation of deficit.

However, Sabnavis said a takeaway is that there is no intention of RBI lending directly to the government at present. He said the surplus money going into reverse repo could now be diverted to GSecs which make a safe avenue for parking surplus funds. Gopalan said the rate that banks get through reverse repo is at present 3.75 per cent. They will now get around 2.5 per cent additional by parking money in the government papers.

According to Sabnavis, tax collections are budgeted at Rs 24.23 trillion for 2020-21 of which Rs 7.84 trillion goes to states. Two months of lockdown puts a total of Rs four trillion under pressure and with not more than 20 per cent attainable through limited activity, this will be a pressure point.

He said disinvestment was budgeted at Rs 2.1 trillion which looks very difficult and the best that can be done is having one PSU buying into another as the main targets Air India and BPCL may not get right valuation given state of industries.

On the other hand, expenditures would rise as the first package of the government to the tune of Rs 1.7 trillion was outside the budget.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA said higher borrowings are likely to push up yields, unless open market operations or other instruments are deployed by the RBI to absorb a part of the higher issuance, and crowd out borrowings by state governments and corporates.

"However, less pressure on expenditure compression to offset the expected revenue shortfall, would allow economic activity to display some semblance of recovery in the latter part of this fiscal year," she said.