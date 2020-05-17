Additional Rs 40,000 cr allocated for MGNREGS to help migrants, says FM

The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister said the allocation for is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier, agency PTI reported.

Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, she added.





She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately.

Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said.

Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.