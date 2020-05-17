JUST IN
Covid-19 stimulus: Centre allows states to borrow up to 5% of their GSDP
Business Standard

Additional Rs 40,000 cr allocated for MGNREGS to help migrants, says FM

Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | MGNREGS | migrant workers

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

CM Yogi Adityanath recently instructed officials to prepare a roadmap for providing local jobs to about two million people
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier

The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier, news agency PTI reported.

Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, she added.

She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately.

Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said.

Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 13:27 IST

